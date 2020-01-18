You are here

Trump warns Iran's supreme leader to be 'careful with his words'

Sat, Jan 18, 2020 - 9:48 AM

President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to be "very careful with his words."
[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to be "very careful with his words."

"The so-called 'Supreme Leader' of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe," Mr Trump tweeted of Mr Khamenei's comments earlier Friday in Tehran.

According to Mr Trump, Mr Khamenei's blistering speech, in which he attacked the "vicious" United States and described Britain, France and Germany as "America's lackey's," was a mistake.

"Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!" Trump tweeted.

AFP

