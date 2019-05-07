You are here

Trump's approval hits highest rating ever in Gallup poll

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 6:35 AM

US President Donald Trump is enjoying the strongest polling of his presidency following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report and positive economic news, according to public opinion poll agency Gallup.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Mr Trump's job approval rating crept up one point to 46 per cent for the two-week period ending April 30, a substantial rise from the 39 per cent approval he recorded in early March.

Mr Trump's job approval rating crept up one point to 46 per cent for the two-week period ending April 30, a substantial rise from the 39 per cent approval he recorded in early March.

"In addition to the initial interpretation of the Mueller report, which Trump claimed vindicated him from charges that he had colluded with Russia, the economy has offered several reasons for Americans to look more favourably on Trump," Gallup said late Friday.

Mr Trump remained underwater in Gallup polling, however, with disapproval of his performance at 50 per cent, although down from 57 per cent on March 10.

The polling was conducted before it was revealed that Mr Mueller had written to US Attorney Bill Barr to complain how Mr Barr summarised the investigation's findings.

It also preceded Mr Barr's refusal to testify before a House panel, and came before Democrats threatened to hold Mr Barr in contempt for failing to turn over a full unredacted version of Mr Mueller's report on Russian 2016 election interference.

AFP

