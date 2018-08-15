You are here
NEWS ANALYSIS
Turkish crisis exacerbates existing debt problem
Some economists claim that currency traders are over-reacting about contagion dangers.
THE Turkish financial crisis exacerbates an emerging market foreign debt problem that has been brewing for some time.
On the face of it, Turkish foreign debt is not too serious. Turkey's foreign currency borrowings aren't too excessive at US$198 billion and 98 billion euros (S$153 billion
