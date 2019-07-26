You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Two Hong Kong police officers cleared in 2014 beating of protester

Fri, Jul 26, 2019 - 1:20 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's appeal court on Friday overturned the conviction of two police officers - and reduced the sentence of five others - over the 2014 beating of a pro-democracy protester that was caught on video.

The ruling comes at a time of intense public anger towards the city's police force over its handling of a renewed round of protests that have seen tear gas and rubber bullets wielded against hardcore anti-government demonstrators in recent weeks.

The case before the Court of Appeal centred on the beating of protester Ken Tsang during the 2014 "Umbrella Movement", a pro-democracy protest that occupied parts of the city for more than two months but failed to win any concessions from Beijing.

A group of officers were filmed by journalists beating Tsang after he had been dragged to a corner of a park away from where he was arrested.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Seven officers were initially convicted of the beating and sentenced to two years in jail. They spent a few months behind bars but were then released on bail pending their appeal.

On Friday, judges handed down a new verdict.

Two officers had their convictions quashed. The court ruled that while they were members of the squad involved in the beating, they were not identified by the victim or in the video footage, making their convictions unsafe.

The judges also reduced the other five officers' sentences. Two received 18 months, one received 16 months and two others saw a reduction to 15 months.

In their judgement the three judges said Tsang was "kicked, stamped on and beat(en) for a sustained period while he was lying defenceless on the ground with his hands tied behind his back, causing obvious and serious injuries to his face, neck, shoulder, chest and back."

The beating, the judges added, "will have shaken everyone's faith not only in the Hong Kong police force but in the rule of law itself."

But they ruled the initial trial judge's sentence of two years for the officers was "manifestly excessive".

The reputation of the city's police force - once dubbed "Asia's Finest" - is at a new low following renewed clashes between police and pro-democracy protesters.

Thousands of police officers as well as pro-Beijing lawmakers gathered to protest the initial 2017 conviction, a move that did little to endear the force to the city's pro-democracy camp or alleviate accusations of politicisation.

Chinese state media also criticised the police officer convictions at the time while pro-police groups attacked the original trial judge's non-Chinese ethnicity, sparking condemnation from judicial and legal bodies.

AFP

Government & Economy

Japan police raid arson suspect's residence

Singapore factory output shrinks 6.9% in June, falling for 4th straight month

China accuses FedEx of 'holding up' Huawei parcels

Jobless rate for Singaporeans edges up to 3.3% in Q2 with employers more cautious in hiring

Japan could rule to remove South Korea from white list trade status as early as Aug 2: Kyodo

Nearly 30% more HDB resale flats sold in Q2 as prices dip for 4th straight quarter

Editor's Choice

BP_SGskyline_260719_1.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

China, HK developers temper their bids in Singapore land tenders

BT_20190726_PGPETER26_3845612.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-Prudential agency manager sues insurer's ex-CEO, two agents

BPpound_260719_2.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brexit quandary to make for volatile pound: analysts

Must Read

nz_factorys_260723.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 6.9% in June, falling for 4th straight month

nz_epicentre_260788.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre to dismiss uncontactable chairman, conduct investigative audit

nz_rafflesplace_260719.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Jobless rate for Singaporeans edges up to 3.3% in Q2 with employers more cautious in hiring

BT_20190726_PGPETER26_3845612.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-Prudential agency manager sues insurer's ex-CEO, two agents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly