You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 12:16 AM

[DUBAI] Two Iranians have died in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus in the holy Shi'ite city of Qom, the head of the city's University of Medical Sciences told Mehr news agency on Wednesday.

"Two Iranians, who tested positive earlier today for new coronavirus, died of respiratory illness," the official told Mehr.

Iran's health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur confirmed their death on Twitter.

Iran confirmed earlier on Wednesday its first two cases of the virus, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said, shortly after reports that preliminary tests on the two had come back positive.

The health ministry said earlier that the patients had been put in isolation.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, 2 linked to existing church clusters

Mr Rabiei did not give the nationality of the two people infected, but some reports suggested that they were Iranian nationals.

The death toll from the new coronavirus in mainland China passed 2,000 on Wednesday although the number of new cases fell for a second straight day, as authorities tightened already severe containment measures in the worst-hit city of Wuhan. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Sanders surges to double digit lead: poll

Producer prices in US rise more than forecast on services

IMF warns China virus hitting a fragile global economy

Sri Lanka will not honour UN pledge on war probe

Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Singapore, 2 linked to existing church clusters

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 11:32 PM
Government & Economy

Sanders surges to double digit lead: poll

[WASHINGTON] Bernie Sanders has surged to a double-digit lead over his rivals in the race for the Democratic...

Feb 19, 2020 11:15 PM
Government & Economy

Producer prices in US rise more than forecast on services

[WASHINGTON] A key measure of US producer prices rose more than forecast in January, suggesting some inflationary...

Feb 19, 2020 11:01 PM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand introduces free parking at its malls during lunch, dinner hours

GOVERNMENT-LINKED landlord CapitaLand said on Wednesday that it's been running a free parking promotion at its malls...

Feb 19, 2020 10:56 PM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq hits record high at open on China stimulus hopes, drop in new virus cases

[NEW YORK] Nasdaq hit an all-time high at the open on Wednesday on signs of slowing coronavirus infections and...

Feb 19, 2020 10:46 PM
Real Estate

US housing starts fall; building permits near 13-year high

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilding fell less than expected in January while permits surged to a near 13-year high,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly