Two more Trump campaign staffers positive for Covid-19

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 6:45 AM

Two more members of US President Donald Trump's campaign staff who helped organise his weekend election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus, the campaign said Monday.
[WASHINGTON] Two more members of US President Donald Trump's campaign staff who helped organise his weekend election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus, the campaign said Monday.

The two staffers, members of the advance team, attended the rally but "were...

