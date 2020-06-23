Two more Trump campaign staffers positive for Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[WASHINGTON] Two more members of US President Donald Trump's campaign staff who helped organise his weekend election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus, the campaign said Monday.
The two staffers, members of the advance team, attended the rally but "were...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes