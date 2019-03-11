You are here

UAE economy to grow 2.5% in 2019: central bank

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 6:48 AM

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) economy is expected to grow 2.5 per cent in 2019, slower than last year, but non-oil economic activity will improve, the central bank said in its quarterly report.
[DUBAI] The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) economy is expected to grow 2.5 per cent in 2019, slower than last year, but non-oil economic activity will improve, the central bank said in its quarterly report.

The report said the economy had grown at 2.8 per cent in 2018, helped by a rise in oil production and growth in the non-oil sector, after 0.8 per cent growth in 2017.

It said economic activity in the non-oil sector would improve further in 2019 due to the effects of fiscal stimulus packages announced by Abu Dhabi and Dubai. 

