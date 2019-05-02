You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK becomes first parliament to declare climate emergency

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 6:45 AM

lwx_ Jeremy Corbyn_020519_24.jpg
Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he hoped the vote "will trigger a wave of action from parliaments and governments around the world".
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain's opposition Labour Party on Wednesday called for "real action" after parliament became the first in the world to vote to declare a climate emergency.

"Thanks to pressure from the Labour Party, the UK just became the first country to declare an environment and #climateemergency," the party said on its Twitter page.

"Now it's time for real action to tackle climate change."

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he hoped the vote "will trigger a wave of action from parliaments and governments around the world".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He hopes the move will increase pressure on the government and is demanding that the country takes action to help avoid more than 1.5 deg C of warming, requiring global emissions to be cut by almost half of 2010 levels by 2030.

The vote was taken following 11 days of protests organised by climate activists Extinction Rebellion that brought several London sites to a standstill.

Extinction Rebellion called the vote a "first step in the government telling the truth about the climate and ecological emergency."

"Pressure on our politicians will now increase as nothing but decisive action will suffice," they added.

AFP

Government & Economy

Bank of England to keep rates steady, despite Brexit delay

Boycott of Brunei-owned businesses over gay sex death penalty likely to expand

UK's May sacks defence minister Williamson over Huawei leak

Attorney general refuses to testify in House on Mueller report

Federal Reserve leaves key US rate unchanged amid mixed economic signals

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_banks_020519_4.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Must Read

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_Federal Reserve_020519_11.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve leaves key US rate unchanged amid mixed economic signals

lwx_office workers_020519_2.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Disability inclusion is a win-win, achievable goal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening