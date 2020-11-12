You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK considering sanctions over Chinese breach on Hong Kong

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 7:22 PM

file7d2y2esfztjlh0akhnn.jpg
Britain will carefully consider whether to impose sanctions on officials in China and Hong Kong after London accused Beijing of once again breaking the Sino-British Joint Declaration in the former British colony, a junior minister said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain will carefully consider whether to impose sanctions on officials in China and Hong Kong after London accused Beijing of once again breaking the Sino-British Joint Declaration in the former British colony, a junior minister said on Thursday.

"We will continue to consider designations under our Magnitsky-style sanctions regime," Britain's minister for Asia, Nigel Adams, told Parliament.

"It's not entirely appropriate to speculate who may be designated under the sanctions regime in the future as that could reduce the impact but we are carefully considering further designations under the scheme."

Britain said on Thursday that China had once again broken the joint declaration by imposing new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong.

"Beijing's imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong constitutes a clear breach of the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"China has once again broken its promises and undermined Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy," Mr Raab said.

Hong Kong's autonomy was guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" agreement enshrined in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration signed by then Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Britain now considers China has broken the Joint Declaration three times: the other times were in 2016 and in 2020 when Beijing introduced the Hong Kong National Security Legislation.

"The UK will stand up for the people of Hong Kong, and call out violations of their rights and freedoms," Mr Raab said. "With our international partners, we will hold China to the obligations it freely assumed under international law." Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers said on Wednesday they would resign in protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues from the city assembly after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to further curb dissent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Heartland businesses see revenue growth as consumer spending shifts from city to suburbs

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore moves up a notch to rank ninth in world talent ranking

China says will quicken special funds spending to support economy

Typhoon shuts Manila as flood cripples cities

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 07:28 PM
Government & Economy

Heartland businesses see revenue growth as consumer spending shifts from city to suburbs

[SINGAPORE] Businesses in the heartlands are likely to see continued increases in revenue, as consumer spending has...

Nov 12, 2020 07:16 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit Q3 distributable income up 15.8% with contribution from merger

THE distributable income of OUE Commercial Reit (C-Reit) rose 15.8 per cent year on year to S$34.2 million for the...

Nov 12, 2020 07:12 PM
Banking & Finance

Thai central bank agrees on cap for commercial banks' 2020 dividends payments

[BANGKOK] The Bank of Thailand (BOT) on Thursday said commercial banks could pay dividends this year not greater...

Nov 12, 2020 06:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) is proposing to issue up to S$850 million in the principal amount of bonds, convertible...

Nov 12, 2020 06:35 PM
Companies & Markets

UMS Holdings net profit up 41% in Q3 on back of strong semiconductor sales

SEMICONDUCTOR equipment maker UMS Holdings saw net profit soar 41 per cent to S$12.9 million in the third quarter...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Jiutian Chemical loses 23.5% on heavy volumes as rally fizzles

Manhattan landlords woo apartment-seekers with record freebies

Temasek eyes health, education tech investments after pandemic

Singtel reverses from loss to post S$466.1m net profit in H1

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for