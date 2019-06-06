You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK economy near stagnation in May on Brexit, weak global demand: PMI

Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190606_SMPMI7_3801422.jpg
The Bank of England forecasts Britain's quarterly economic growth rate will slow to 0.2% for the three months to June.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

BRITISH economic growth almost ground to a halt last month, as modest expansion among services firms barely offset weakness in manufacturing and construction caused by the Brexit crisis and weaker global growth, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

The IHS Markit/CIPS services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) edged up to 51.0 from 50.4 in April, its strongest reading in three months and slightly above economists' average forecast in a Reuters poll. Equivalent surveys for manufacturing and construction published earlier this week unexpectedly fell deep into contractionary territory, and taken together, the three PMIs gave one of their weakest readings since 2012.

"The PMI surveys collectively indicated that the UK economy remained close to stagnation midway through the second quarter," IHS Markit economist Chris Williamson said. A eurozone PMI was only slightly stronger, as businesses across Europe face challenges from the trade conflict between the United States and China, as well as Brexit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Official data showed Britain's economy grew a robust 0.5 per cent in the first quarter of the year, though much of that was driven by firms stockpiling ahead of a Brexit deadline of March 29, which has since been postponed until Oct 31.

The Bank of England (BoE) forecasts Britain's quarterly economic growth rate will slow to 0.2 per cent for the three months to June. There was no reaction to the data in financial markets. Investors think the BoE is more likely to cut rates than raise them over the coming year, despite it saying it expects borrowing costs to rise gradually if a Brexit deal can be reached.

"Overall, this points to positive but weak second-quarter growth, and a Monetary Policy Committee on hold until Brexit is resolved," said Morgan Stanley economist Jacob Nell, who does not expect rates to rise until August 2020.

The PMI surveys do not cover the retail sector, which benefited from strong consumer demand in the first quarter. More recent signs have however been less promising. Car dealers reported a 4.6 per cent annual fall in sales for May earlier on Wednesday, and the British Retail Consortium said its members - mostly high-street chains - suffered a 2.7 per cent drop in sales, the biggest fall in more than 20 years. Many services firms in the PMI survey said Brexit worries continued to hurt sales in Europe, echoing a concern voiced by manufacturers on Monday.

"Domestic political uncertainty remained a key factor holding back their growth expectations for the year ahead," IHS Markit said, adding that Brexit concerns were weighing on business investment and consumer spending. Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation last month ahead of a heavy defeat for her Conservative Party in European Parliament elections, triggering a leadership contest that could open the way for a successor with a tougher line on Brexit.

Nonetheless, the survey found optimism among services firms rose to its highest since September 2017 and hiring was the strongest since November. BoE officials have said that in an uncertain business environment, British firms tend to meet expansion needs by hiring staff - who can be easily retrenched in a downturn - rather than making long-term investments that are costly to reverse. REUTERS

Government & Economy

IMF cuts China's 2019 GDP growth forecast to 6.2% on trade woes

Transport, air-con are key green investment areas in Asean: expert

China curbs developers' funding to cool market

China fines Ford joint venture in latest hit on a US company

PM May's successor must abandon her deal with EU: pro-Brexit Tories

Australia's economy expands at slowest pace in almost a decade on housing

Editor's Choice

Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy
4 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator
5 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

Must Read

Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_CCHORANGIT08M_3801421.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Garage

Monk's Hill Ventures invests in cyber security startup Horangi

Jun 6, 2019
Government & Economy

IMF cuts China's 2019 GDP growth forecast to 6.2% on trade woes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening