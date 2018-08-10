You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK economy rebounds but services end quarter on a weak note

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 5:05 PM

doc71e3coonnkm1h51cpktt_doc718kz59nel010uvw7kjm.jpg
The UK economy bounced back from its turgid start to the year in the second quarter but the dominant services sector lost momentum toward the end of the period.
Bloomberg

[LONDON] The UK economy bounced back from its turgid start to the year in the second quarter but the dominant services sector lost momentum toward the end of the period.

Gross domestic product increased 0.4 per cent between April and June, in line with the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey, figures from the Office for National Statistics Friday showed.

In June alone, output gained just 0.1 per cent, its weakest performance since March. While manufacturing and construction posted reasonable gains, services output was entirely unchanged.

With an annualized expansion of 1.5 per cent in the second quarter, growth is back to the rate the Bank of England estimates to be the economy's speed limit. Still, the slowdown in June may give ammunition to those who say Governor Mark Carney and his colleagues acted too early when they raised the benchmark interest rate to the highest since 2009 last week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The pound was 0.5 per cent lower at US$1.2756 as of 9.34 am in London. The currency is set for a seventh day of losses against the dollar, a run that has taken it to the weakest since June 2017. Investors also slightly cut bets on the pace of BOE rates increases.

A big question mark over the economy, and BOE action, remains Brexit, with a lack of clarity over the UK's future relationship with the European Union putting investment decisions at risk. Investors are betting the BOE won't act again before Britain quits the EU in March.

The statistics office said good weather lifted retail sales and construction, suggesting the reasons behind the second quarter's relative strength may be just as transient as the snow and storms that caused a near standstill at the start of 2018.

Growth in the second quarter was driven by services, with the best quarter for the sector since the end of 2016 offsetting the worst manufacturing performance since 2012. Construction rebounded, recovering the weather-related losses it incurred in the first quarter.

Consumer spending rose 0.3 per cent and business investment increased 0.5 per cent. Net trade acted as a drag on the economy as the deficit in goods and services widened. The value of exports fell 3.6 per cent from the first quarter as shipments of cars and planes declined sharply, while imports rose 2 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Japan PM Abe on track for extended term despite rival's bid

Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales

Indonesia’s Jokowi to partner with cleric in bid for second term

Jho Low asks US to explain Malaysian thanks for seized yacht

Russia, China block US bid to slap North Korea sanctions

New Zealand to ban single-use plastic bags

Editor's Choice

BP_Koufu_100818_7.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks of F&B players can be a defensive play

BP_India_100818_8.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Startups

For Singapore startups, India is a land of fintech opportunities

BT_20180810_YCVICTOR_3527986.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Life & Culture

'Lucky accident' led him to find home here

Most Read

1 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
2 White guy outside, Singaporean inside
3 Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel
4 Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings
5 Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales

BP_NOBLE Group_100818_43.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to hold special general meeting on Aug 27 to approve restructuring plan

Aug 10, 2018
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 SMEs likely to go cashless by 2023: OCBC poll

BP_Noble_100818_44.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Ezion, Geo Energy, CDL, Noble, Nera Telecommunications

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening