You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK employers offer lowest pay awards since Dec 2018: XpertHR

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 8:26 AM

nz_london_200243.jpg
British employers offered staff the lowest annual pay awards in more than a year during the three months to January, adding to signs that a slower economy may be hurting wages even as unemployment holds at its lowest since 1975.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British employers offered staff the lowest annual pay awards in more than a year during the three months to January, adding to signs that a slower economy may be hurting wages even as unemployment holds at its lowest since 1975.

The median annual pay rise offered to staff in the three months to January fell to 2.1 per cent from 2.2 per cent in the final quarter of 2019, its lowest since the last three months of 2018, human resources data provider XpertHR said.

"With January generally setting the tone for much of the rest of the year, we now expect employers to continue to exercise caution when making their pay awards, and for low pay awards to prevail over the coming months," XpertHR analyst Sheila Attwood said.

Pay settlements from large employers sometimes show where official wage data is headed, though the former typically grow more slowly as they do not include pay rises from promotions and job changes.

Britain's official rate of wage growth peaked at 4.0 per cent in the three months to June 2019, but slowed to 2.9 per cent in the final quarter of last year.

SEE ALSO

Australian wages growth tepid, public sector drags

Job creation was strong over the period, but the economy as a whole stagnated. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China's Hubei province reports 108 more coronavirus deaths: official

EU leaders to clash over money as Brexit blows hole in budget

Coronavirus study pinpoints African nations' vulnerabilities

Benefits of China trade truce 'limited': Federal Reserve officials

Top Pentagon official resigns at Trump's request

Pompeo lands in Saudi Arabia for talks focused on Iran

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 08:43 AM
Companies & Markets

iFast Q4 profit up 14.4% to S$3m

DIGITAL bank hopeful iFast Corporation on Thursday posted a 14.4 per cent rise in net profit to S$3 million for the...

Feb 20, 2020 08:33 AM
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sinks into the red with S$77.7m Q4 loss

SEMBCORP Marine has sunk into the red with a net loss of S$77.7 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019...

Feb 20, 2020 08:28 AM
Technology

Irish regulator readies draft decisions in first big tech privacy probes

[DUBLIN] The first draft decisions by Ireland's data privacy regulator on probes into some of the world's biggest...

Feb 20, 2020 08:24 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on cheap yen, US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher for the second straight day on Thursday helped by a cheaper yen and rallies on...

Feb 20, 2020 08:23 AM
Banking & Finance

New British £20 banknote, featuring artist Turner, enters circulation

[LONDON] A new British banknote featuring a self-portrait by the 19th century painter J.M.W. Turner entered...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly