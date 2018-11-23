You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK faces 'more division' if Brexit deal fails: May

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 10:38 PM

doc72w5q12vktli2ayo23a_doc72vn3kc7gw31maccue43.jpg
Britain faces "more division and more uncertainty" if a draft Brexit deal falls through, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday as she sought to win over sceptical Britons ahead of an EU summit this weekend.
EPA

[LONDON] Britain faces "more division and more uncertainty" if a draft Brexit deal falls through, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday as she sought to win over sceptical Britons ahead of an EU summit this weekend.

In a call-in show on BBC radio, Mrs May also refused to say whether or not she would resign if the British parliament eventually voted down the divorce agreement and outline on future ties.

"This isn't about me... I am focused on ensuring we get this deal," she said, adding that she would be touring Britain to explain the agreement "to people up and down the country".

"If this deal does not go through we are back at square one. What we end up with is more division and more uncertainty," she said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mrs May, who voted to stay in the European Union in the 2016 referendum, also dismissed calls for a second vote with an option to keep Britain in the EU, but then refused to say whether her deal was preferable to remaining in the bloc.

Instead, she said Britain could build a "better future" for itself outside the European Union.

She repeated her position on British sovereignty over Gibraltar - a contentious issue with Spain that in recent days has threatened to upend the EU summit on Sunday.

"We're very clear, as the UK, that when we negotiate on these matters... we do so on behalf of the whole UK family including Gibraltar," she said.

Mrs May's spokeswoman told reporters earlier on Friday: "We've negotiated very openly and constructively with the EU in matters relating to Gibraltar and worked closely with Spain.

"The withdrawal agreement isn't being re-opened. We will work with the government of Gibraltar and Spain on our future relationship," she said.

Mrs May is due to travel to Brussels on Saturday for last-minute talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ahead of the summit.

AFP

Government & Economy

Trump calls for wall funding after claiming he's closed border

Britain's opposition Labour Party plots overthrow of capitalism

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Civil servants to get one-month bonus in Dec; full-year bonus at 1.5 months

Heng Swee Keat is PAP's first assistant secretary-general; most likely to be next PM

German exports drag economy to first contraction since 2015

Editor's Choice

BP_lawyers_231118_1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

BP_SG_231118_2.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BP_Grab_231118_4.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 'Spend the minimum': How Lion Air hid equipment failures and beat regulators
3 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
4 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility
5 NODX tipped to expand 5.5-6% in 2018

Must Read

hzheng1123lyh1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat is PAP's first assistant secretary-general; most likely to be next PM

doc72w1o7m8pq011l3io4g1_doc72mo5coll6fgjspi8o.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's financial stability sound but global risks have increased: MAS

BP_SGcoe_231118_41.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Transport

Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening