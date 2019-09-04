You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK finance minister Javid says he is "turning the page on austerity"

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 10:02 PM

doc76ykn093sba1d6vll5bu_doc76yjywqlqhvg6iww6lf.jpg
British finance minister Sajid Javid said he was "turning the page on austerity" as he outlined spending increases which are widely seen part of a push for an early election by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to break the country's Brexit impasse.
REUTERS

[LONDON] British finance minister Sajid Javid said he was "turning the page on austerity" as he outlined spending increases which are widely seen part of a push for an early election by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to break the country's Brexit impasse.

"A new economic era needs a new economic plan and today we lay the foundations with the fastest increase in day-to-day spending in 15 years," Mr Javid said in parliament on Wednesday.

In his first major speech since taking over the public purse strings in July, Mr Javid promised more money for "the people's priorities" - education, health and the police - after a decade of tight spending controls that has frustrated voters.

He also promised an "infrastructure revolution" as he said he was adding more than £13 billion to public spending in the next financial year, the first after Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union on Oct 31.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But he said he would not be writing any blank cheques.

Mr Javid, a former Deutsche Bank managing director, has said he will stick to Britain's existing fiscal rules, at least for Wednesday's one-year spending plan.

He has a bit of room to increase borrowing to fund his planned spending increases because Britain has cut its budget deficit from almost 10 per cent of gross domestic product in 2010 to just over 1 per cent now.

But analysts have warned that he could end up weakening Britain's budget credibility by making big spending pledges at a time when the economy is at risk of recession and the outcome of Brexit remains so unclear.

Mr Johnson is pushing for an early election to resolve the parliamentary impasse over Brexit.

On Tuesday, lawmakers moved ahead with a plan to frustrate him by forcing the government to seek a delay to Britain's exit from the European Union.

In his spending speech, Mr Javid said he would review Britain's fiscal rules ahead of a longer-term tax-and-spending budget statement later this year.

Those rules, drawn up by Mr Javid's predecessor Philip Hammond, require the government to keep public borrowing below 2 per cent of gross domestic product and to bring down debt as a share of economic output each year.

The Resolution Foundation think-tank has said Britain's weak economy, a recent rise in public borrowing and Mr Johnson's long list of spending promises mean Mr Javid is already set to break the 2 per cent deficit rule next year.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

EU makes 780m euros available in emergency funding for Brexit

Bangkok tops Paris, London as world's most-visited city

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong leader announces withdrawal of controversial extradition bill

Electoral boundaries committee convened in first formal step towards next S'pore GE

Hong Kong leader to meet protesters' demand to withdraw extradition bill

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Must Read

nz_gdp_040947.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

doc76yhblx67za1ee3dsm46_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Sichuan deepen cooperation in sectors including medtech

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger becomes effective; creates enlarged S$6.9b Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly