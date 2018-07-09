You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK foreign minister Boris Johnson resigns

Mon, Jul 09, 2018 - 10:16 PM

doc70xrg4uq11i1e05gjfz5_doc70ukn88h4pc1arm09m7k.jpg
British foreign minister Boris Johnson resigned on Monday, following former-Brexit minister David Davis' exit from the Cabinet just days after Prime Minister Theresa May secured a hard-won agreement from senior ministers on an EU exit strategy.
Bloomberg

[LONDON] British foreign minister Boris Johnson resigned on Monday, following former-Brexit minister David Davis' exit from the Cabinet just days after Prime Minister Theresa May secured a hard-won agreement from senior ministers on an EU exit strategy.

"This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary. His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work," an emailed statement from Mr May's office said.

Brexit campaigner Dominic Raab was named as Mr Davis's replacement and her spokesman signalled on Monday Mrs May would not back down over the "business friendly" agreement, saying the prime minister would now focus on moving the Brexit negotiations forward - a step EU officials and businesses have long called for.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May faces crisis over Brexit after key ministers quit

Bike-sharing companies may have to pay security deposit in future: Parliament

US, China trade war to impact Singapore’s economy in three ways: Chan Chun Sing in Parliament

Vision for Jurong Lake District unchanged regardless of HSR outcome: Lawrence Wong in Parliament

Singapore will honour 1962 Water Agreement, expects Malaysia to do the same: Vivian

Editor's Choice

BP_ElecMan_090718_3.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

BP_SGward_090718_4.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Opinion

Navigating critical illness plans

Most Read

1 Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock
2 En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts
3 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
4 Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures
5 No rationale for tough cooling measures: Redas
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc70xjobjnfqcj6s1vixq_doc6x9ov809xoh1mkv6v66l.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's

doc70xjobjnfqcj6s1vixq_doc6x9ov809xoh1mkv6v66l.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has already spent S$250m on HSR project; to lay out S$40m more by December: Khaw Boon Wan in Parliament

Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Vision for Jurong Lake District unchanged regardless of HSR outcome: Lawrence Wong in Parliament

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening