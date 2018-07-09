UK foreign minister Boris Johnson resigns

British foreign minister Boris Johnson resigned on Monday, following former-Brexit minister David Davis' exit from the Cabinet just days after Prime Minister Theresa May secured a hard-won agreement from senior ministers on an EU exit strategy.

"This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary. His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work," an emailed statement from Mr May's office said.

Brexit campaigner Dominic Raab was named as Mr Davis's replacement and her spokesman signalled on Monday Mrs May would not back down over the "business friendly" agreement, saying the prime minister would now focus on moving the Brexit negotiations forward - a step EU officials and businesses have long called for.

