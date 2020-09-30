You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK GDP collapsed slightly less than first thought in Q2

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 2:40 PM

af_uk_300920.jpg
Britain's economy shrank by a record 19.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 when Covid-19 lockdown measures were in force, a slightly smaller decline than an initial estimate of a 20.4 per cent fall in output, official figures showed on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain's economy shrank by a record 19.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 when Covid-19 lockdown measures were in force, a slightly smaller decline than an initial estimate of a 20.4 per cent fall in output, official figures showed on Wednesday.

Output during the three months to the end of June was 21.5 per cent lower than a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.

Britain has suffered Europe's highest death toll from Covid-19, with more than 42,000 fatalities.

Britain's economy also contracted more in the second quarter alone than that of any other major advanced economy.

This partly reflects how elsewhere in Europe, more economic damage came in the first quarter due to earlier lockdown measures in countries such as Italy, France and Spain.

SEE ALSO

British finance chief in balancing act over virus plan

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Comparing output in Q2 with its level a year earlier, Spain also reported a 21.5 per cent drop and France a 19 per cent decline, similar to Britain's performance.

Britain's economy has rebounded sharply since the lockdown began to ease from May onwards, and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that he expected Q3 gross domestic product data would show an annual decline in the range of 7-10 per cent.

However, he warned the expansion was likely to lose pace, with unemployment set to rise, some parts of the economy still facing Covid restrictions and headwinds from a recent jump in cases.

Due to regional spikes in Covid, much of Britain is under a partial lockdown which limits people's ability to meet others not in their households - hitting the hospitality sector in particular - though schools and workplaces remain open.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

MAS seen keeping monetary policy on hold on recovery hopes: poll

British finance chief in balancing act over virus plan

Malaysia must upgrade economy to escape middle-income trap: Fitch Solutions

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

Bank lending in August falls for sixth straight session: MAS data

Pompeo due in Asia for talks on China, North Korea

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 03:02 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares slump as Trump-Biden debate stokes caution

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, with miners and financials suffering major...

Sep 30, 2020 02:55 PM
Real Estate

UK house prices post biggest annual increase since 2016

[LONDON] UK house prices posted their biggest annual gain since 2016 in September as a tax cut fuelled a post-...

Sep 30, 2020 02:45 PM
Garage

Vietnam tech investments soar in 2019 but dip in H1 2020

WHILE 2019 was a blockbuster year for tech deals in Vietnam, funding in the first half of 2020 saw a drop as travel...

Sep 30, 2020 02:41 PM
Energy & Commodities

Electricity tariffs to rise 1.83c per kWh or 9.3% in Q4 on higher energy costs: SP Group

ELECTRICITY tariffs will rise by an average of 1.83 Singapore cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for the period Oct 1 to...

Sep 30, 2020 02:32 PM
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs in transition plan

[LONDON] Royal Dutch Shell announced on Wednesday plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs, or over 10 per cent of its...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, DBS, Singapore Airlines, CCT, CMT, Teckwah

Brokers' take: DBS upgrades Keppel to 'buy', says O&M review could restore confidence

Temasek prices its longest US$1b 50-year bond at 2.5%

Disney to cut 28,000 US employees due to coronavirus

Phase 3 reopening will not see big jump in business: economists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.