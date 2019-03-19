You are here

UK government cannot submit the same Brexit deal to a vote in parliament again - speaker

Tue, Mar 19, 2019 - 12:08 AM

The British government must submit a different proposition to parliament to the one it lost last week if it wants to hold another vote on its Brexit plans, the parliament's speaker, John Bercow, said on Monday.
Mr Bercow, the ultimate arbiter of whether the government can ask parliament again to pass Prime Minister Theresa May's deal to leave the European Union, said ministers could not submit the same proposition again.

"This is my conclusion: if the government wishes to bring forward a new proposition that is neither the same, nor substantially the same as that disposed of by the house on the 12th of March, this would be entirely in order," he said.

"What the government cannot legitimately do is to resubmit to the House (of Commons) the same proposition or substantially the same proposition as that of last week which was rejected by 149 votes."

