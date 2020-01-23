You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK House of Commons rejects changes to Brexit legislation

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 12:01 AM

doc78ykb5r8ke97hrscae6_doc77oe574hv34u7jrxd3.jpg
The lower house of Britain's parliament on Wednesday overturned changes made by the upper house to the legislation needed to ratify the country's divorce agreement with the European Union.
AFP

[LONDON] The lower house of Britain's parliament on Wednesday overturned changes made by the upper house to the legislation needed to ratify the country's divorce agreement with the European Union.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signalled he will not accept any changes to the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which will enact Britain's departure from the EU on Jan 31, facing down opposition lawmakers who say he has hardened its terms.

Earlier this week, the upper house of parliament, or House of Lords, made several changes to the legislation, including a clause to ensure protections for child refugees after Brexit.

But on Wednesday, the lower house, or House of Commons, where Mr Johnson holds a large majority, voted to reject the changes proposed by the House of Lords, including over the rights of EU citizens in Britain after Brexit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bill will now return to the House of Lords, where peers could try again to change it in a process known as ping-pong, when legislation can bounce between the chambers until both sign it off.

Historically the Lords will not block legislation permanently if it was part of the government's election platform, and the disagreement is not expected to affect the bill becoming law, which could come as early as Thursday. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China virus deaths rise to 17, heightening global alarm

Saudi prince may have been involved in Bezos phone hacking: UN experts

Senate sets impeachment rules in trial's marathon first day

Hong Kong reports first 'preliminary positive' case of new virus

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

International partners ink pact with IMDA to collaborate on digital trade

BREAKING

Jan 22, 2020 11:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust posts 1.3% rise in Q1 DPU to 3.06 S cents

FRASERS Centrepoint Trust (FCT) on Wednesday posted a first-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 3.06 Singapore...

Jan 22, 2020 11:40 PM
Government & Economy

China virus deaths rise to 17, heightening global alarm

[BEIJING] Deaths from China's new flu-like virus rose to 17 on Wednesday, heightening global fears of contagion from...

Jan 22, 2020 11:12 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi prince may have been involved in Bezos phone hacking: UN experts

[SAN FRANCISCO] Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may have been involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon'...

Jan 22, 2020 11:02 PM
Stocks

US: S&P, Nasdaq hit new highs on waning China virus fears, earnings

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit fresh all-time highs at the open on Wednesday, as investors took heart...

Jan 22, 2020 10:42 PM
Companies & Markets

MCT posts 5.6% rise in Q3 DPU to 2.46 S cents

MAPLETREE Commercial Trust (MCT) on Wednesday posted a third-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.46 Singapore...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly