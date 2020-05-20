You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK inflation drops to lowest since 2016 as coronavirus hits

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 3:07 PM

file7aknej6v82a10xym1ayz.jpg
Britain's inflation rate sank in April to its lowest since August 2016 as the coronavirus pandemic pushed down global oil prices and clothing retailers cut prices, while power tariffs also slid.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's inflation rate sank in April to its lowest since August 2016 as the coronavirus pandemic pushed down global oil prices and clothing retailers cut prices, while power tariffs also slid.

The consumer price index (CPI) dropped to an annual rate of 0.8 per cent in April from 1.5 per cent in March, official data showed on Wednesday, broadly in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll.

Consumer prices fell by 0.2 per cent in April alone.

The Bank of England (BoE) says inflation could fall below 1 per cent in the next few months. BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said it might go below zero around the end of 2020 although he did not think that would mark the start of a long period of deflation.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which produces the CPI, said earlier this month that inflation readings were likely to be volatile because the coronavirus shutdown has prevented statisticians from getting prices on a wide range of items.

SEE ALSO

Cyber attack on easyJet gets details of 9 million customers

Falls in the cost of household energy bills, transport - which includes petrol - as well as clothing and footwear, gave the biggest hit to prices.

The ONS said clothing retailers, hit by the government's stay-at-home orders for most people in Britain, resorted to more discount sales than usual to try to shift their stock.

But there was upward pressure from the price of video games and consoles, board games and children's toys, as well as fresh vegetables, the ONS said.

"Falling petrol and diesel prices, combined with changes to the domestic energy price cap were the main reasons for lower inflation in April," ONS deputy national statistician Jonathan Athow said.

Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, held broadly steady at an annual rate of 1.5 per cent.

Retail price inflation - an older measure of inflation which the ONS says is inaccurate, but is widely used in bond markets and for other commercial contracts - dropped to 1.5 per cent from 2.6 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

'Circuit-breaker' has worked but Singapore must get used to new normal, says PM Lee

Employers must pay retrenchment benefit if job cuts are inevitable: MOM

Thailand's central bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps to record low

570 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, taking total past 29,000

Beijing will 'never tolerate' Taiwan's separation from China: Xinhua

Schools reopen in South Korea as virus fears ease

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 03:55 PM
Government & Economy

'Circuit-breaker' has worked but Singapore must get used to new normal, says PM Lee

[SINGAPORE] While the "circuit-breaker" to limit the spread of the coronavirus here has worked, Singapore cannot...

May 20, 2020 03:52 PM
Government & Economy

Employers must pay retrenchment benefit if job cuts are inevitable: MOM

RETRENCHMENT should be a last resort for companies to manage manpower costs, and those that have no choice but to do...

May 20, 2020 03:47 PM
Real Estate

PropertyGuru grew sales 24% while gauging IPO window

[SINGAPORE] PropertyGuru Group, the South-east Asian startup that pulled the plug on an initial public offering (IPO...

May 20, 2020 03:40 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher on further easing of virus curbs

[SYDNEY] Australian shares reversed course to end marginally higher on Wednesday on plans to accelerate resumption...

May 20, 2020 03:38 PM
Technology

Alibaba to invest 10b yuan in AI system for smart speakers

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba Group Holding will invest 10 billion yuan (S$1.99 billion) into an artificial intelligence and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.