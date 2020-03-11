You are here

Home > Government & Economy
VIRUS OUTBREAK

UK is test case for joint economic action on virus

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200311_BANK_4057100.jpg
The central bank may stay on the sidelines this week, keeping its powder dry for a scheduled Monetary Policy Committee meeting on March 26. The risk is that whatever is announced won't pack enough punch to calm the panic that has seen some British government bond yields go negative for the first time. :
PHOTO REUTERS

London

BRITAIN may once again become a model for fighting an economic slump more than a decade after setting the tone in the financial crisis.

The government is due to unveil its budget on Wednesday, a major fiscal set piece that's now likely to unleash some short-term stimulus to combat the novel coronavirus.

With the treasury and central bank stressing they are working together to craft a response, the stage is set for the coordinated policy action investors have been crying out for after the biggest market rout in more than a decade.

Traders are already pricing in a Bank of England interest-rate cut of as much as a half point this month, and the turmoil has led to increasing speculation among analysts and investors that move could come alongside the budget.

SEE ALSO

Why UK Chancellor should defer key fiscal decisions from budget

"The panic taking hold in markets also raises the chance of an early rate cut either on Wednesday, as part of a broader package of measures by UK policymakers, or even before then," said JPMorgan Chase & Co economist Allan Monks.

With markets in free-fall and anxious consumers stockpiling essential goods, pressure is mounting on authorities in the world's biggest economies to contain the crisis. A week after Group of Seven finance chiefs and central bankers pledged a coordinated response, the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada are the only major central banks to cut interest rates.

As well as a spending boost to hospitals, firms and workers through the disruption, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak may also announce other joint policies between the institutions, such as measures to help financing for small businesses.

The central bank may stay on the sidelines this week, keeping its powder dry for a scheduled Monetary Policy Committee meeting on March 26. The risk is that whatever is announced won't pack enough punch to calm the panic that has seen some British government bond yields go negative for the first time.

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview on Monday that the world must move fast into a "whatever-it-takes policy approach that is going to be both in central banks and government agencies".

The UK could be the petri dish for that theory. As the crisis has deepened, officials repeatedly stated the government and BOE would work in lockstep to respond to the threat. Incoming governor Andrew Bailey said last week he's had meetings with Mr Sunak.

"The Bank of England has made clear that they will take all necessary steps to protect financial and monetary stability," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman James Slack told reporters on Monday. "The government has also said that it stands ready to take further action as needed."

In the US, the emergency rate cut last week failed to stem market turmoil partly because it was perceived to be acting without a corresponding move from Donald Trump's administration.

"Central bank action is not enough, or even the most appropriate for dealing with the economic fallout from the virus," said Paul Hollingsworth, head of UK economics at BNP Paribas. "Alongside the 25 basis-point cut in bank rate that we expect in March, fiscal policy has a key role to play."

Mr Sunak said on Sunday that, as the front line in the battle against the virus, the National Health Service would receive the resources it needed. He also hinted that companies facing cash-flow problems would receive a break on their tax bills to help them "bridge through a difficult time".

Barclays economists said on Tuesday they expect the government to "deploy additional targeted measures to offset the negative impact of the virus outbreak on household revenues and corporate profits".

The bank said the BOE will relaunch a programme to encourage banks to lend and reversing a hike to the amount of capital banks must hold. It now expects a half-point cut in rates on March 26 at the latest, but finds "the case for an immediate cut very convincing".

Even before the virus outbreak, the UK economy was struggling to grow as the outlook for the nation outside the European Union appeared uncertain.

The crisis has come at a tricky time for both the Treasury and the BOE. The new finance minister only weeks into the job, and the central bank is handing the reins from Mark Carney to Mr Bailey. That becomes official on March 16. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

B2B offers volume, big growth potential in e-commerce

Q2 business sentiment plunges to new low on Covid-19 fallout

Govt agencies to halt seniors' events for 14 days amid outbreak

Japan unveils additional US$4b of support measures

Bank of Russia to sell foreign currency after plunge in oil prices

Want to make a Gulf dealmaker laugh? Ask when's the next IPO

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 11, 2020 12:27 AM
Technology

London man second patient to be cured of HIV

[PARIS] A second patient has been cured of HIV after undergoing stem cell transplant treatment, doctors said Tuesday...

Mar 11, 2020 12:07 AM
Government & Economy

EU to overhaul competition rules and tackle foreign subsidies

[BRUSSELS] The European Union plans to revamp its competition rules and act against foreign subsidies in a policy...

Mar 10, 2020 11:45 PM
Energy & Commodities

Amid Saudi-Russian oil price war, other Opec states sound alarm

[LONDON] While Opec's de facto leader Saudi Arabia trades blows in a war for market share with Russia after their...

Mar 10, 2020 11:24 PM
Companies & Markets

Trading of Winas Limited securities to be suspended on April 9

Mainboard-listed Winas Limited is set to be delisted after failing to get approval from the Singapore Exchange (SGX...

Mar 10, 2020 11:08 PM
Government & Economy

Voting begins in six states as Biden-Sanders showdown heats up

[DETROIT] Voters in Michigan and five other states headed to polls early Tuesday in the latest slate of primaries...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.