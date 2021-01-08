You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK job market strengthened in Dec for first time in three months: REC

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 9:25 AM

nz_london_080173.jpg
Britain's job market strengthened for the first time in three months in December, before a renewed lockdown this month, with an increase in permanent hiring and a small rise in the number of vacancies, a monthly survey of recruiters showed on Friday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Britain's job market strengthened for the first time in three months in December, before a renewed lockdown this month, with an increase in permanent hiring and a small rise in the number of vacancies, a monthly survey of recruiters showed on Friday.

"The upturn was generally attributed to increased business activity and an improvement in market confidence, partly due to recent vaccine news," the Recruitment and Employment Confederation said.

Growth in permanent hiring remained modest, reflecting ongoing headwinds from the Covid-19 pandemic and Britain's departure from the European Union.

Demand was strongest for nurses and other medical staff, and weakest for hotels and catering workers, reflecting how Covid-19 has filled up Britain's hospitals and led to the shutdown of most of the hospitality sector.

Many employers preferred to hedge their bets: spending on temporary staff rose at the fastest rate since October 2018.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We will have to see what January brings with a new national lockdown sure to fuel economic uncertainty, alongside preparing and adapting to the new relationship with the EU," said James Stewart, vice-chair at accountants KPMG, who sponsor the survey.

Britain's official jobless rate remains relatively low at 4.9 per cent for the three months to October, but most economists expect it to rise sharply if government furlough payments stop as planned at the end of April.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Pompeo angers China with Hong Kong threat, plan to send envoy to Taiwan

Trump acknowledges Biden victory a day after Capitol chaos

UK virus strain triggers lockdown in Australia's Brisbane

Optimism sweeps UK boardrooms but slow recovery ahead: Deloitte

Japan household spending posts surprise gain in Nov, rises for second month

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 09:46 AM
Transport

Hyundai Motor says in early talks with Apple, shares surge 20%

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor said in was in early stage discussions with Apple Inc after the Korea Economic Daily reported...

Jan 8, 2021 09:40 AM
Stocks

Australia: Stimulus hopes put shares on track for best week in two months

[BENGALURU] Australia shares were poised for their best week since November 2020, as investors priced in the...

Jan 8, 2021 09:39 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tracked another record lead from Wall Street Friday morning on growing hopes for...

Jan 8, 2021 09:34 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks rise at open, tracking Wall Street gains; STI up 1%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Friday, extending their rally from the previous day's close after Wall Street's...

Jan 8, 2021 09:26 AM
Real Estate

Evergrande's aggressive share buybacks fail to impress investors

[NEW YORK] China Evergrande Group's latest round of share buybacks is falling flat with investors, even after the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Curtain falls on CoAssets crowdfund platform, but no systemic risk seen in P2P lending

US suspends tariffs on French goods in digital tax dispute

Malaysia to shoot for post-crisis growth; polls may be called

Local and loving it

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for