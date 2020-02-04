You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK journalists walk out in government briefing protest

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 8:11 AM

rk_BPM-BorisJohnson_040220.jpg
British journalists walked out of a government briefing on Monday in protest at the exclusion of other reporters, in the latest tensions between Prime Minister Boris Johnson's team and the media.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] British journalists walked out of a government briefing on Monday in protest at the exclusion of other reporters, in the latest tensions between Prime Minister Boris Johnson's team and the media.

It is not unusual for political advisers to speak to select journalists but there was concern that Monday's incident involved a supposedly neutral civil servant, diplomat David Frost.

A number of political reporters were invited to a briefing on Britain's post-Brexit trade strategy in Johnson's Number 10 Downing Street office.

When others whose names were not on the list arrived, they were told to leave, according to the accounts of several journalists who were there. All the reporters then walked out in protest.

Mr Johnson's office declined to comment to AFP enquiries but the Independent newspaper reported a response from his director of communications, Lee Cain.

SEE ALSO

On Brexit eve, British PM hails 'new beginning'

"We are welcome to brief whoever we want whenever we want," Cain told reporters at the event.

Michelle Stanistreet, general secretary of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), said it was a "very alarming incident".

She noted the government was already boycotting certain programmes, notably by refusing to send ministers on BBC radio's flagship current affairs programme Today.

"Johnson's government must stop this paranoia and engage with all the press, not just their favourites," she said.

There have been rising tensions between Mr Johnson's team and political reporters based in parliament, known collectively as the lobby.

Several media groups raised concerns last month when the government moved daily lobby briefings from parliament to a room in Number 9 Downing Street, which is behind a security gate.

The change was imposed without any consultation and sparked fears - so far unfounded - that the government could restrict access.

Some broadcasters were also unhappy with Mr Johnson's decision to use an in-house film crew to record his address to the nation when Britain left the European Union last Friday.

In response, the speech was not broadcast live on the main BBC and Sky news channels.

Some international news agencies, including AFP, agreed not to use hand-out photos or video of the event.

Ian Murray, of the Society of Editors media group, warned that incident had "worrying overtones of an administration possibly seeking to bypass the mainstream media to achieve an easier ride".

AFP has a reporter in the lobby who regularly attends Downing Street briefings but was not invited to Monday's event.

AFP

Government & Economy

G-7 health ministers agree on coordinated approach to coronavirus: Germany

Italy 2020 public finances make good start with Jan surplus

China's Hubei province reports 64 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 3: state TV

Britain's GSK joins race to develop coronavirus vaccine

China admits 'shortcomings' in virus response

Sub-standard mask donations hamper China virus response: Red Cross

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Tuesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday amid lingering worries over the spread of the new coronavirus, and with...

Feb 4, 2020 08:06 AM
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand prices S$200m 5.5-year senior notes at 3.4%

GLL IHT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of mainboard-listed property developer GuocoLand, will issue at par S$200 million...

Feb 4, 2020 07:16 AM
Government & Economy

G-7 health ministers agree on coordinated approach to coronavirus: Germany

[BERLIN] Health ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations agreed to coordinate their response to...

Feb 4, 2020 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

Italy 2020 public finances make good start with Jan surplus

[ROME] Italy posted a state sector budget surplus of 3 billion euros in January, more than doubling compared with a...

Feb 4, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

China's Hubei province reports 64 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 3: state TV

[BEIJING] The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 64 to 414...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly