UK lawmakers approve timetable for government's early election bill

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 11:02 PM

British lawmakers approved on Tuesday the government's timetable for passing a law which calls for an early general election on Dec 12.
AFP

[LONDON] British lawmakers approved on Tuesday the government's timetable for passing a law which calls for an early general election on Dec 12.

The timetable was adopted without a formal vote. It sets out that parliament's lower house will fast-track the legislation and finish its consideration later on Tuesday. It must then pass onto parliament's upper chamber for further consideration.

The timetable motion was amended before it passed. The amendment means that lawmakers can propose changes to the bill later in the day. (

REUTERS

