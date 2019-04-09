You are here

UK lords approve Brexit law forcing May to consult parliament on delay

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 6:41 AM

Britain's House of Lords on Monday approved legislation that will give parliament the power to scrutinise and even change Prime Minister Theresa May's request that the European Union agree to delay Brexit until June 30.
[LONDON] Britain's House of Lords on Monday approved legislation that will give parliament the power to scrutinise and even change Prime Minister Theresa May's request that the European Union agree to delay Brexit until June 30.

The legislation, which is being passed despite government opposition to it, will now return to the elected House of Commons for further consideration with a view to being finalised and turned into law later on Monday.

