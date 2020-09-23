UK may see renewed economic downturn on new restrictions

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
London
The UK's new social and economic restrictions to counter a predicted winter Covid-19 infection surge has raised the probability of a renewed economic downturn.
The Bank of England's prediction of a V-shaped recovery are rapidly being changed to a W-shaped one instead, with a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes