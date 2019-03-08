UK opposition Labour will not support new Brexit referendum in all circumstances: The Independent

Britain's opposition Labour Party will not support a new referendum on Brexit in all circumstances, The Independent reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the party leadership.

[LONDON] Britain's opposition Labour Party will not support a new referendum on Brexit in all circumstances, The Independent reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the party leadership.

The sources said Labour is not advocating a referendum on anything other than a "damaging Tory Brexit" deal, the report said. The confirmation that Labour would only support a public vote on Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May's deal was likely to anger Labour's pro-European Union members of parliament, the newspaper said.

