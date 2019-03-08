You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK opposition Labour will not support new Brexit referendum in all circumstances: The Independent

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 7:14 AM

AK_eu2_0803.jpg
Britain's opposition Labour Party will not support a new referendum on Brexit in all circumstances, The Independent reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the party leadership.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain's opposition Labour Party will not support a new referendum on Brexit in all circumstances, The Independent reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the party leadership.

The sources said Labour is not advocating a referendum on anything other than a "damaging Tory Brexit" deal, the report said. The confirmation that Labour would only support a public vote on Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May's deal was likely to anger Labour's pro-European Union members of parliament, the newspaper said. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Sri Lanka raises US$2.4b from dollar bond sale: Sources

Cohen files lawsuit to recoup legal costs

US charges daughter of ex-Uzbek leader in near US$1b scheme

Japan's fourth quarter growth revised up to 0.5%

EU makes new Brexit offer in bid to break impasse

British PM piles pressure on Brussels for Brexit deal

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Must Read

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

Mar 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, 8Telecom, China International, A-Smart Holdings

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening