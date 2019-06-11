You are here

UK PM candidate Leadsom against second Scottish referendum, but "never say never"

Tue, Jun 11, 2019 - 10:31 PM

Andrea Leadsom, a candidate to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Tuesday she would fight against Scotland holding a second independence referendum, but that she could "never say never" to granting one.
[LONDON] Andrea Leadsom, a candidate to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Tuesday she would fight against Scotland holding a second independence referendum, but that she could "never say never" to granting one.

Scotland voted against independence from the rest of the United Kingdom in a 2014 referendum, but nationalists have continued to press for a second vote.

Asked at a lunch for journalists in parliament whether she would refuse to allow another vote if the Scottish parliament voted for one, Ms Leadsom said: "In reality all of these things would be up for negotiation ... I don't think most people in Scotland would want that to happen but I would never say never.

"I do not think there should be another independence referendum in Scotland," she added. "On the other hand I am a big believer in devolution and so ... I am not going to stand here and utterly rule it out because I think that is disrespectful but I would very strongly fight against a second referendum."

The government has consistently said it considers the matter closed, and there should be no re-run of the 2014 referendum.

