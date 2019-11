UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour grows: Savanta ComRes poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party to 11 points this week, according to an opinion poll published by Savanta ComRes for the Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday.

Ahead of Britain's election in just over three weeks' time, support for the Conservatives stood at 42 per cent, up one point from the last poll published on Saturday, while Labour was down two points at 31 per cent.

Support for the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats rose to 15 per cent, up one point, while the Brexit Party was unchanged at 5 per cent.

Savanta ComRes interviewed 2,035 British adults between Nov 18 and 19.

REUTERS