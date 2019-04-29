You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK pushes Google, Facebook to tackle harmful online content

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 8:29 AM

BP_Google_290419_39.jpg
The UK government is asking Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc and Snapchat Inc. to commit to dealing with online content surrounding self-harm and suicide.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] The UK government is asking Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc and Snapchat Inc. to commit to dealing with online content surrounding self-harm and suicide.

"I want the UK to be the safest place to be online and give parents the confidence to know their children are safe when they use social media," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement Monday. "The government will legislate to tackle harmful content online - but we will also work with social media companies to act now."

Mr Hancock will also ask companies to weed out anti-vaccination messages online, the statement said. It has teamed up with the Samaritans charity in a campaign to clamp down on harmful messages on the internet.

BLOOMBERG

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Organising the organisation
3 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices
4 Hot stock: Venture Corp shares down 8.6% after citing near-term volatility
5 Nikkei buys Singapore-based media startup DealStreetAsia

Must Read

BP_DBS_290419_32.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b; to pay out 30 S cents per share for quarter

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_MRHYFLUX_3766066.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening