You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK records over 100 daily Covid-19 deaths for first time

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 6:44 AM

nz_britain_270332.jpg
Britain recorded more than 100 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time on Thursday, with 115 people who tested positive for the virus dying.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain recorded more than 100 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time on Thursday, with 115 people who tested positive for the virus dying.

"As of 5pm (1700 GMT) on 25 March 2020, 578 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have died," said the official government website, up from 463 on Wednesday.

A total of 11,658 cases have now been confirmed in Britain, a daily increase of more than 2,000.

The outbreak is concentrated in London, with the head of an organisation representing bosses in the state-run National Health Service warning on Thursday that hospitals in the capital were being overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients.

The chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, told BBC radio that hospitals in the British capital have seen an "explosion of demand... in seriously ill patients", likening it to a "continuous tsunami", with numbers predicted to surge in the next fortnight.

AFP

Government & Economy

Coronavirus pushes Zimbabwe to re-introduce use of US dollar

EU leaders give Eurogroup two weeks for virus response

Spain virus toll passes 4,000 but death rate slows

Italy's dead overwhelm morgues as virus toll tops 8,000

Merkel says Germany opposes 'coronabonds' in virus crisis

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: trackers

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 27, 2020 07:12 AM
Banking & Finance

Sponsors aim to buy back cheap debt

[LONDON] Sponsors are looking to profit from what they consider overselling in Europe's leveraged loan market and...

Mar 27, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus pushes Zimbabwe to re-introduce use of US dollar

[HARARE] Zimbabwe has re-introduced the use of foreign currency for domestic transactions in what was seen as a bid...

Mar 27, 2020 07:04 AM
Consumer

Fox News slammed for talking hair, nails during pandemic

[WASHINGTON] A Fox News host sparked a firestorm of outrage on Thursday by voicing concern over how women are going...

Mar 27, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

EU leaders give Eurogroup two weeks for virus response

[BRUSSELS] EU leaders on Thursday gave the finance ministers of the 19-member eurozone single currency bloc two...

Mar 27, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Spain virus toll passes 4,000 but death rate slows

[MADRID] Spain's coronavirus toll surged above 4,000 on Thursday but the increase in both fatalities and infections...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.