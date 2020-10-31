UK restricts flu vaccine exports during Covid outbreak

Britain on Friday announced it would restrict the exports of flu vaccines as it embarks on a mass vaccination programme to ease pressure on a health system battling the novel coronavirus outbreak.

[LONDON] Britain on Friday announced it would restrict the exports of flu vaccines as it embarks on a mass vaccination programme to ease pressure on a health system battling the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The restrictions will stop the export of medicines "placed on the market to be used in the UK", said the government.

"We will always act to ensure that the medicines and vaccines destined for UK patients are protected and get to those who need them," said health minister Matt Hancock.

"This action will protect our supply of flu vaccinations, as part of our plans to give 30 million the flu vaccine ahead of this unprecedented winter."

Britain is in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, with health officials warning some hospitals could soon become overloaded.

AFP