You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK says it will hold twice-weekly Brexit talks with EU officials

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 6:50 AM

nz_eubflag_300845.jpg
British negotiators will hold twice-weekly talks with European Union officials next month in an attempt to rework the Brexit agreement that Britain's parliament has repeatedly rejected, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] British negotiators will hold twice-weekly talks with European Union officials next month in an attempt to rework the Brexit agreement that Britain's parliament has repeatedly rejected, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Mr Johnson has promised to take Britain out of the EU on Oct 31, with or without a transition deal, and has demanded the removal of the existing deal's 'backstop', which the EU wants to ensure an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"While I have been encouraged with my discussions with EU leaders over recent weeks that there is a willingness to talk about alternatives to the anti-democratic backstop, it is now time for both sides to step up the tempo," Mr Johnson said.

"The increase in meetings and discussions is necessary if we are to have a chance of agreeing a deal for when we leave on Oct 31," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The existing backstop would require Northern Ireland - and possibly the whole United Kingdom - to continue to follow many EU rules if future trade talks break down, in order to avoid customs checks on the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

Britain has said technological alternatives to border checks should be possible by the time the backstop might be needed, but has given no details, prompting scepticism from the EU.

"Discussions so far have shown that the two sides remain some distance apart on key issues but that both sides are willing to work hard to find a way through," Britain's government said.

Next month's talks will take place in Brussels and will be led on the British side by lead negotiator David Frost. 

REUTERS

 

Government & Economy

US hopeful EU will impose sanctions on Venezuela in coming months: US envoy

BOJ policymaker sees danger from more easing, in signal of wider board rift

Residential site off Bartley Road up for sale under GLS

Indonesia pledges US$40b to modernise Jakarta ahead of new capital

'Trump slump' in property value sees push by condo owners to dump his name

US home-price gains in cities slow for 15th month in a row

Editor's Choice

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

nz_supermarket_300827.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reit universe may soon welcome a new asset class: grocery-anchored malls

Must Read

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

BT_20190830_LSBONDS30_3877899.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investors back in Singapore bond market with a vengeance

nz_zhangyong_290850.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Hotpot king pips Far East brothers to head Forbes Singapore's richest list

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly