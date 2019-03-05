You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK shoppers slow their spending ahead of Brexit, some stockpile

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 8:12 AM

[LONDON] British consumers reined in their spending in February ahead of Brexit and shoppers focused on buying food, including for stock-piling, rather than non-essential items, data released on Tuesday showed.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said total sales edged up by an annual 0.5 per cent, a sharp slowdown from growth of 2.2 per cent in January.

Separately, Barclaycard said its broader measure of consumer spending rose by 1.2 per cent, the weakest increase since the company began recording spending on its cards in 2015.

Sustained spending by Britain's consumers took the edge off a slowdown in the world's fifth-biggest economy for much of the period since the 2016 Brexit referendum although consumer confidence levels are close to five-year lows as the scheduled Brexit date of March 29 approaches.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Uncertainty surrounding the UK's imminent exit from the European Union has hit consumer spending," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said.

"While real incomes have started to rise over the past year, shoppers have been reluctant to spend this February, holding back growth."

On a like-for-like basis, excluding changes in the amount of store space from one year to the next, sales were down 0.1 per cent, the BRC said.

Both surveys showed consumers scaling back on non-essential spending.

Barclaycard said spending in pubs and restaurants, which had been growing strongly, slowed in February.

Eighteen per cent of respondents in a poll it conducted had begun stockpiling food and essential household supplies in case of shortages after Brexit.

"Uncertainty over Brexit appears to be driving a shift in behaviour, with many Brits worrying about price rises and cutting back on non-essential spend, and some even stockpiling everyday items," Esme Harwood, director at Barclaycard, said.

Barclaycard's spending figures were based on credit and debit card spending between Jan 20 and Feb 16. The BRC data cover Jan 27 to Feb 23.

On Feb 26, Prime Minister Theresa May opened the way for a possible delay to Brexit.

Employee-owned John Lewis is the only major British retailer to update on weekly sales, providing the most up to date snapshot of consumer behaviour. Sales at its department stores fell 3.9 per cent in the four weeks to Feb 23.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Trump says he plans to end India's preferential trade treatment

Huawei said to be preparing to sue US government

Lockheed gets US$1b down payment for Saudi Thaad missile system

Canada budget minister quits crisis-plagued Trudeau cabinet

Democrats launch sweeping probe targeting dozens in Trump orbit

US, China 'on the cusp' of possible end to trade war: Pompeo

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

Must Read

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_LTSCB5_3713639.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

BT_20190305_CRROY5_3713589.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Life & Culture

Former BT editor Roy Mackie dies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening