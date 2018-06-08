You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK starting salaries rise at fastest pace in three years, recruiters say

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 9:10 AM

[LONDON] Starting salaries for permanent jobs in Britain grew in May at the fastest pace in three years, something that may give the Bank of England confidence that inflation pressure is on the rise, a survey showed on Friday.

The monthly gauge of starting salaries for permanent workers from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and accountancy KPMG jumped to 63.4 from 60.5 in April, its highest since May 2015.

The survey, watched by BoE officials as a guide of the labour market's health, also showed the number of permanent staff starting new jobs rose in May at the weakest pace this year.

"Because of the lack of candidate availability we are seeing employers paying higher salaries to attract the right people," REC director of policy Tom Hadley said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Although inflation cooled unexpectedly in April, the BoE thinks domestic price pressures in Britain's economy are rising again.

Last month, BoE Governor Mark Carney highlighted stronger wage growth as he presented new forecasts for the economy.

Economists polled by Reuters last month think the BoE will raise interest rates to a new post-financial crisis high of 0.75 per cent in August.

Recruiters reported the strongest demand for engineering and IT permanent staff last month. Retail was the only sector in which demand declined.

Many British retailers are shutting shops in the face of online competition, a squeeze on consumer budgets and a change in British spending habits from fashion and towards holidays and entertainment.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan confirms its economy shrank after two years of growth

India rate hike upsets Modi's election year budget maths

Spending pinch, royal wedding give UK shops worst May in 12 years: BDO

Britain remains top European hub for tech investors: study

Trump attacks EU and Canada on trade amid backlash ahead of G-7 summit

US household wealth tops US$100t for first time

Editor's Choice

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

BT_20180608_AFFINITY_3465162.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
4 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
5 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine to buy Sevan Marine's intellectual property in US$28m deal to end legal dispute

Jun 8, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, SembMarine, Wilmar International, Citic Envirotech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening