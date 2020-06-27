UK to ease virus quarantine rules for 'low risk' countries

Get our introductory offer at only
[LONDON] Britain said on Friday it will lift its two-week coronavirus quarantine rule for visitors arriving from some "low risk" countries, after pressure from airlines and the tourism sector.
The government said it will publish a list next week of the countries from where people will be...
