You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK to ease virus quarantine rules for 'low risk' countries

Sat, Jun 27, 2020 - 7:00 AM

nz_arrival_270647.jpg
Britain said on Friday it will lift its two-week coronavirus quarantine rule for visitors arriving from some "low risk" countries, after pressure from airlines and the tourism sector.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain said on Friday it will lift its two-week coronavirus quarantine rule for visitors arriving from some "low risk" countries, after pressure from airlines and the tourism sector.

The government said it will publish a list next week of the countries from where people will be...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US restricts visas in latest move on Hong Kong

IMF approves US$5.2 b, 1-year loan programme for Egypt

EU split on reopening Europe, US ban to remain

Zimbabwe suspends mobile banking, stock exchange trade

Biomed boost fails to save Singapore's May factory output from surprise drop

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan retires

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 27, 2020 07:10 AM
Technology

New wave of ransomware from Russian-led hackers: researchers

[WASHINGTON] Russia-based hackers are stepping up ransomware attacks against major US firms seeking to cripple...

Jun 27, 2020 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

US restricts visas in latest move on Hong Kong

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's administration said Friday it was restricting US visas for a number of Chinese...

Jun 27, 2020 06:55 AM
Technology

Unilever to stop advertising on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in US

[THE HAGUE] Consumer giant Unilever, home to brands including Ben and Jerry's and Marmite, said on Friday it will...

Jun 27, 2020 06:54 AM
Transport

Boeing 737 MAX test flight could be as soon as next week: sources

[NEW YORK] US regulators are getting close to undertaking a test flight of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX and could...

Jun 27, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

IMF approves US$5.2 b, 1-year loan programme for Egypt

[WASHINGTON] The IMF board on Friday approved a one-year, US$5.2 billion financing package for Egypt to help the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.