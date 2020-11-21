You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK to launch infrastructure bank to boost investment

Sat, Nov 21, 2020 - 10:44 AM

nz_rishi_211173.jpg
Finance minister Rishi Sunak, who is to roll out the launch next week as part of the National Infrastructure Strategy at spending review, said, "Infrastructure investment will be a key driver for the UK to build back better and greener from the pandemic."
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] The British government said on Friday it will launch a national infrastructure bank to help drive investment in infrastructure projects.

"The new bank will play a key role in delivering on the UK's Net Zero commitments and levelling up across the country by co-investing alongside the private sector in vital infrastructure projects, like transport, renewable energy and digital connectivity," the Treasury said in a statement.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak, who is to roll out the launch next week as part of the National Infrastructure Strategy at spending review, said, "Infrastructure investment will be a key driver for the UK to build back better and greener from the pandemic." Almost half of Britain's future infrastructure projects are forecast to be privately financed, and the bank - which will be launched next year - is expected to help deliver the government's commitment to invest more than £600 billion (S$1.07 trillion) over the next five years, according to the Treasury.

Mr Sunak will announce tens of billions of pounds of infrastructure investment next week, targeted at meeting the government's promise to address imbalances between different regions.

REUTERS

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 21, 2020 10:54 AM
Government & Economy

G-20 to discuss post-pandemic world, back debt relief

[BRUSSELS] Leaders of the 20 biggest world economies (G-20) will debate this weekend how to deal with the...

Nov 21, 2020 10:36 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea medical groups urge stricter Covid steps as third wave continues

[SEOUL] South Korea's third wave of Covid-19 continued on Saturday after medical groups called for stricter social-...

Nov 21, 2020 10:29 AM
Technology

US cloud storage provider Backblaze eyes US$1b valuation in IPO: sources

[NEW YORK] Backblaze is seeking to hire investment banks for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2021 that could...

Nov 21, 2020 10:20 AM
Consumer

In pandemic Christmas, US rivals aim to challenge Amazon under the tree

[OAKLAND] Walmart, Best Buy and hundreds of smaller retailers are bolstering their online gift features, hoping to...

Nov 21, 2020 10:06 AM
Real Estate

Morgan Stanley sees K-shaped recovery for commercial real estate

[NEW YORK] Morgan Stanley says commercial real estate will see a so-called K-shaped recovery from the pandemic,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS seeks to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

Hot stock: SPH climbs 10.5% on heavy volume, hits four-month high

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up in bank

Celebrating the passion behind local brands

Latest Earnings

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for