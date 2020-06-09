You are here

UK tourism group says government plans to open travel corridors from June 29

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 3:12 PM

Travel corridors allowing unrestricted movement between Britain and some other countries will open from June 29.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] Travel corridors allowing unrestricted movement between Britain and some other countries will open from June 29, a UK tourism lobby group said on Tuesday, citing assurances it said it had received from senior government sources.

Quash Quarantine, representing 500 travel and...

