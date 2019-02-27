You are here
UK will leave EU without deal only if lawmakers agree: May
British PM tells parliament it is better to agree to her withdrawal deal as a delay would prolong uncertainties
London
PRIME Minister Theresa May told the house of Commons on Tuesday that Britain will only leave the EU without a deal on March 29 with the explicit consent of parliament.
She promised lawmakers that if they do not approve a revised Brexit deal by March 12, she will
