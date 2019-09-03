You are here

UK's Farage says PM Johnson does not want a no-deal Brexit

Tue, Sep 03, 2019 - 4:11 PM

The leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage said he did not trust Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take Britain out of the European Union without a deal and so would struggle to strike an electoral pact with him.
REUTERS

[LONDON] The leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage said he did not trust Prime Minister Boris Johnson to take Britain out of the European Union without a deal and so would struggle to strike an electoral pact with him.

"Of course if Boris Johnson says we're leaving, we're going to have a clean break... then we, the Brexit Party, would put country before party and tell Mr Johnson that we want to help you in any way we can," he said, referring to a possible pact for the next election.

"But I'm afraid that's not what the prime minister wants to do and that was made very clear by his statement outside Downing Street last night. He is intent on reheating Mrs May's Withdrawal Agreement."

