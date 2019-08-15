You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK's Labour vows to bring down PM Johnson and delay Brexit

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 7:23 AM

nz_corbyn_150821.jpg
Britain's opposition Labour Party has urged rebel lawmakers in the ruling Conservatives to help block a no-deal Brexit by bringing down Prime Minister Boris Johnson's administration and allowing its leader Jeremy Corbyn to form a caretaker government.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain's opposition Labour Party has urged rebel lawmakers in the ruling Conservatives to help block a no-deal Brexit by bringing down Prime Minister Boris Johnson's administration and allowing its leader Jeremy Corbyn to form a caretaker government.

Mr Johnson has promised to take Britain out of the European Union (EU) by Oct 31, with or without a deal, setting the scene for a showdown in parliament where lawmakers are opposed to a divorce without a transition agreement.

In a letter to opposition party leaders and several senior Conservatives opposed to a disorderly exit, Mr Corbyn said his "strictly time-limited temporary government" would delay Brexit and hold a general election.

He said Labour would campaign in the election to hold a second referendum on the Brexit terms, including an option as to whether the country should remain in the bloc three years after it voted to leave.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This government has no mandate for No Deal, and the 2016 EU referendum provided no mandate for No Deal," Mr Corbyn said. "I therefore intend to table a vote of no confidence at the earliest opportunity when we can be confident of success."

A spokeswoman for Mr Johnson's Downing Street office said the choice was clear: "This government believes the people are the masters and votes should be respected, Jeremy Corbyn believes that the people are the servants and politicians can cancel public votes they don't like."

Lawmakers return from their summer break on Sept 3, reconvening for a battle over Brexit that will determine the fortunes of the world's fifth-largest economy.

Mr Johnson, who led the 2016 campaign to leave the EU, has staked his premiership on getting Britain out by Oct 31, prompting politicians from all sides to try to stop him.

On Wednesday he said those trying to block Brexit were engaged in "a terrible kind of collaboration", after former finance minister Philip Hammond said parliament would block a no-deal exit, and that the government must respect it.

PARLIAMENT SHOWDOWN

Were Mr Johnson's government to lose a no-confidence vote, lawmakers would have a 14-day period to try to form a new administration; otherwise a general election would be called, which could be held after the Oct 31 exit date.

Opponents of a no-deal exit say it would be a disaster for what was one of the West's most stable democracies, shattering supply chains, damaging global growth, and weakening Britain's standing in the world.

Brexit supporters say while there may be short-term disruption, it would provide a clean break from the bloc and allow the economy to thrive.

Parliamentary votes have shown there is a small majority against a no-deal Brexit. Mr Corbyn, a low-key Remain campaigner during the 2016 referendum, has come under pressure from his own side to step up efforts to prevent it from happening.

He said he hoped his proposal to lead a caretaker government could "halt the serious threat of No Deal, end the uncertainty and disarray, and allow the public to decide the best way ahead for our country."

But Mr Corbyn, a veteran socialist, is a highly divisive figure in parliament and could struggle to form a majority of his own.

While the political turmoil of the last year has led to an unprecedented level of cross-party cooperation, many in Mr Johnson's Conservative Party and others would still find it difficult to vote for Mr Corbyn.

Jo Swinson, the new leader of the pro-EU Liberal Democrat party which has 14 lawmakers in the 650-seat parliament, described the proposal as "nonsense".

"Jeremy Corbyn is not the person who is going to be able to build an even temporary majority in the House of Commons for this task," she said. "I would expect there are people in his own party and indeed the necessary Conservative backbenchers who would be unwilling to support him."

She is due to set out her own proposal on Thursday to work with other parties to block a no-deal Brexit.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Sino-US trade dispute risks self-fulfilling downturn: RBA

Trump says China should treat Hong Kong 'humanely' before trade deal can be agreed

Trump officials see no Chinese concessions for tariff delays amid market rout

As election looms, Argentina's Macri announces relief measures after years of spending cuts

US scientist to file whistleblower complaint after agency halts his climate work

Singapore to benefit from rise in long-term demand for chips: DPM Heng

Editor's Choice

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

BT_20190815_AGYZJ15_3862943.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang chairman takes leave to assist in 'confidential' probe

Must Read

nz_indonesiaskyline_150822.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
ASEAN Business

Singapore startups tapping new buzz in Indonesia as test bed

BT_20190815_ABHENG15_3863011.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to benefit from rise in long-term demand for chips: DPM Heng

Aug 15, 2019
Stocks

US: Dow posts biggest one-day drop since Oct as recession fears take hold

BT_20190815_SPCAROUSELL15_3863045.jpg
Aug 15, 2019
Garage

Carousell's monetising push quadruples 2018 sales, but it's still US$25m in the red

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly