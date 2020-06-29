You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UK's top civil servant to stand down

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 6:46 AM

ym-sedwill-290620.jpg
Britain's top civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill said on Sunday he will stand down as it was revealed part of his job will go to Britain's senior Brexit negotiator.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's top civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill said on Sunday he will stand down as it was revealed part of his job will go to Britain's senior Brexit negotiator.

His exit could pave the way for a shake-up of how the civil service is run at the very highest level, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior - and controversial - adviser Dominic Cummings expected to oversee any such reforms.

In a statement, Sir Sedwill said he would leave his post in September after serving in various jobs under seven prime ministers.

Sir Sedwill's job encompassed not only being head of the civil service, but also cabinet secretary and national security adviser.

The national security post will now be taken over by Brexit negotiator David Frost.

SEE ALSO

Boris Johnson to unveil new infrastructure plan

"I look forward to helping deliver the prime minister's vision for a global Britain, with real influence around the world," Mr Frost said.

He will remain as chief negotiator for the remainder of the Brexit talks.

Britain is still hammering out its final deal with the European Union as the end-of-year deadline approaches, with some believing it could eventually leave without any agreement being reached.

Mr Johnson said he was confident Mr Frost would make a "difference to this country's ability to project influence for the better".

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Coronavirus deaths pass half a million: AFP tally

Los Angeles bars ordered to close again as virus spreads

Greens gain, Macron slips in low-turnout French polls

Trump tweets - then deletes - video of fan yelling 'white power'

Canadian detainee's wife 'disappointed' Trudeau rules out swap with China

Under pressure Johnson launches UK public spending drive

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus deaths pass half a million: AFP tally

[PARIS] More than half a million people have been killed by the novel coronavirus, nearly two thirds of them in the...

Jun 29, 2020 06:52 AM
Technology

Amazon workers in Germany to go on strike over coronavirus infections

[FRANKFURT] Workers at six Amazon sites in Germany will go on strike on Monday in protest over safety after some...

Jun 29, 2020 06:48 AM
Transport

UAE suspends receiving passengers from Pakistan as of June 29 over Covid-19 fears

[DUBAI] The United Arab Emirates will not receive passengers coming from Pakistan as of June 29 until a special...

Jun 29, 2020 06:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy

[BENGALURU] Shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, the biggest...

Jun 29, 2020 06:43 AM
Transport

At least 12 Filipinos missing in boat collision: media

[MANILA] At least 12 Filipinos were missing early Monday after a collision between their fishing boat and a foreign...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.