You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UN chief urges all governments to immediately 'scale up' virus fight

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 6:31 AM

nz_Guterres_120332.jpg
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged world governments to urgently scale up their response to the novel coronavirus if they are to stand a chance of stemming the disease's spread.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged world governments to urgently scale up their response to the novel coronavirus if they are to stand a chance of stemming the disease's spread.

"Today's declaration of a pandemic is a call to action - for everyone, everywhere," the secretary general said in a statement.

"We can still change the course of this pandemic - but that means addressing inaction," he said. "I call on every government to step up and scale up their efforts - now."

AFP

Government & Economy

US considering ban on travellers from Europe over virus: top official

Trump to make primetime address on US coronavirus response

Latin America steps up measures against coronavirus spread

Italy shuts stores across country to fight virus

India suspends tourist visas over coronavirus

Singapore not ruling out using reserves for second support package

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 07:14 AM
Banking & Finance

Coronavirus leads Warren Buffett to mull changes to Berkshire Hathaway shareholder weekend

[BENGALURU] Warren Buffett plans to wait until around April 1 to decide whether the coronavirus pandemic will...

Mar 12, 2020 07:08 AM
Consumer

AIA Group's new business value growth slows to 6% in 2019 on Hong Kong protests

[BENGALURU] Insurer AIA Group said on Thursday its value of new business increased 6% last year, slowing from a...

Mar 12, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

US considering ban on travellers from Europe over virus: top official

[WASHINGTON] The United States is weighing a ban on travelers from Europe to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a...

Mar 12, 2020 07:03 AM
Banking & Finance

New York Fed boosts daily cash injections to US$175b daily

[WASHINGTON] The New York Federal Reserve Bank announced on Wednesday it will increase daily injections of cash into...

Mar 12, 2020 06:58 AM
Transport

Boeing reins in spending amid 737 MAX, coronavirus crises

[NEW YORK] Boeing will suspend most hiring and overtime pay as it works to conserve cash in the face of twin crises...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.