UN chief urges all governments to immediately 'scale up' virus fight

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged world governments to urgently scale up their response to the novel coronavirus if they are to stand a chance of stemming the disease's spread.

"Today's declaration of a pandemic is a call to action - for everyone, everywhere," the secretary general said in a statement.

"We can still change the course of this pandemic - but that means addressing inaction," he said. "I call on every government to step up and scale up their efforts - now."

AFP