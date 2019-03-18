You are here

Home > Government & Economy

UN reports increase in sex abuse allegations by UN staff

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 11:00 PM

[UNITED NATIONS] A UN report released Monday showed an increase in allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by staff working in UN agencies and their partner organizations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an annual report however there was a drop in cases of rape and exploitation involving UN peacekeepers, down to 54 in 2018 from 62 the previous year and 104 in 2016.

Mr Guterres has vowed to stamp out sexual abuse at the United Nations following a string of cases over recent years that have severely tarnished the image of UN peacekeepers and staff.

In all, there were 94 allegations against UN personnel in 2018 and 109 targeting staff of local organizations that work with the United Nations worldwide, up from 25 in 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Eleven cases involve child rape, according to the report.

The World Food Programme received 19 allegations of sex abuse against its staff and partner organisations in 2018, compared to 26 over the previous 12 years.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR reported 34 allegations in 2018 compared to 19 in 2017 while there were 15 allegations at the UN children's agency Unicef last year compared to eight in 2017.

The increase was in part attributed to improved efforts to encourage victims to come forward.

The latest figures suggest that "awareness-raising and outreach efforts are having an impact and that there is increased trust among victims and witnesses and increased understanding of the need to report," said the report.

Among peacekeepers, the majority of claims - 74 per cent - in 2018 came from two UN missions, in the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Under UN rules, it is up to governments to take action against their troops sent as peacekeepers who face credible allegations of rape or other misconduct but there were few details on prosecutions, with many cases still under review.

AFP

Government & Economy

Three dead in Dutch tram shooting in possible terrorist attack

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Spring weather to bring more floods to waterlogged US Plains states

GIC concerned about 'high uncertainty' in global investment environment: CEO

Malaysia court sets June for next Goldman 1MDB case hearing

New Zealand cabinet agrees tougher gun laws in 'principle'

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
4 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
5 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

Must Read

BP_YuuZoo_180319_76.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role

GAV_0450.JPG
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_NODX_180319_58.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports back in the black in February, defying economists' expectations

BP_GDP_180319_96.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP growth to slow to 2.4% in 2019: ICAEW report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening