UN Security Council to discuss Hong Kong on Friday: diplomats
[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The United States and Britain have called for the UN Security Council to meet on Friday to discuss a controversial security law that China plans to impose on Hong Kong, diplomatic sources said Thursday.
The subject will be considered in an informal, closed-door videoconference in a format that allows any member to raise various issues and which China cannot in principle oppose, according to the same sources.
On Wednesday, Beijing had refused to allow a formal Security Council meeting called by Washington on the same subject to proceed.
AFP
