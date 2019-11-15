You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Understanding China's economy is 'very hard': Fed's Powell

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191115_NAHFED15_3950927.jpg
Mr Powell sees China's leadership as trying to manage the longer-term decline from three decades of fast growth.

Washington

FEDERAL Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said it's hard to know what's happening with China's economy and that Beijing's deleveraging campaign is part of the reason for slower global growth.

"It's very hard to understand China," Mr Powell said on Wednesday in testimony before the congressional Joint Economic Committee in Washington. "You can read all you want, you can visit it all the time, but nonetheless it's still very hard, I think, for me anyway, to really feel like you understand how the economy works."

San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly echoed his comments later on Wednesday, saying it's hard to know the reasons for the slowing in the world's second-largest economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It's difficult to parse out how much of the slowdown is the natural maturing from double-digit growth to a steadier expansion, versus how much is a cyclical downturn or slower growth as seen in Europe, she said in a Bloomberg Television interview in San Francisco.

SEE ALSO

China's Oct property investment, sales growth at 3-month low

The comments highlight the challenges for US policy makers assessing risks from abroad as they signal they're happy with their monetary policy stance after three interest rate cuts this year. China's third-quarter growth of 6 per cent was the slowest pace since the early 1990s.

Mr Powell also pointed to the maturing of the economy and said he sees China's leadership as trying to manage the longer-term decline from three decades of fast growth, though he noted that efforts to prop up growth have been less intense than after the financial crisis.

"They haven't responded with massive stimulus to this current situation," Mr Powell told the panel. "They've been much more cautious and careful. They have a deleveraging campaign, as I'm sure you know, that's been going on for one or two years and they haven't really backed away from that, and that's part of, by the way, the global slowdown, trying to at least stop debt from growing."

Mr Powell spoke in response to questioning by Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who pressed him about research by finance professor Michael Pettis of Peking University's Guanghua School of Management in Beijing that finds the economy is growing more slowly than officially reported.

Mr Powell said he was familiar with the research.

"We've noticed here in the last few years that the volatility of their economic reports has declined substantially, which kind of suggests a little bit more management," Mr Powell answered. "Nonetheless the truth is, we don't really know. We have to take the data, and we do take it, with a grain of salt."

Ms Daly said deciphering the trends in China's economy will be on the agenda as researchers gathered on Thursday and Friday at the San Francisco district bank's Asia Economic Policy Conference. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

ESG's venture arm SEEDS S$140m in funds over three years

China economic activity slows further in Oct as trade war bites

Japan's economy nearly stalls in Q3, growth at 1-year low

Estimates panel urges govt to find ways to nurture unicorns

China paper deletes HK curfew tweet on 'insufficient information'

Cancellation of more conferences, events deepens tourist slump

BREAKING

Nov 15, 2019 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

North Korea rebuffs US offer of December talks, urges halt in military drills

[SEOUL] North Korea said on Thursday it had turned down a US offer for fresh talks, saying it was not interested in...

Nov 14, 2019 11:44 PM
Government & Economy

Pakistan protesters block roads but fail to oust prime minister

[ISLAMABAD] Thousands of anti-government protesters blocked highways across Pakistan on Thursday in a bid to oust...

Nov 14, 2019 11:34 PM
Companies & Markets

UnUsUaL posts 55% rise in Q2 net profit to S$5m

CONCERT promoter UnUsUaL Limited's earnings improved for the second quarter, jumping 54.8 per cent year-on-year to S...

Nov 14, 2019 11:20 PM
Government & Economy

Delhi schools close as farm fires add to city's foul air

[NEW DELHI] India's capital Delhi was shrouded in a deeper cover of toxic smoke on Thursday, as data showed that...

Nov 14, 2019 11:16 PM
Garage

Trendlines' agrifood VC fund gets US$10m boost from Trendfood

THE Trendlines Group's agrifood venture capital fund, Trendlines Agrifood Fund, got another shot in the arm on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly