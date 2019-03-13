You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US aircraft, equipment sales lift US durable goods in January

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 9:44 PM

file74gdhrz19evngjk265l.jpg
Rising aircraft sales unexpectedly drove orders for US durable goods higher in January, the third monthly increase amid a recovery in business investment, according to government data released Wednesday.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] Rising aircraft sales unexpectedly drove orders for US durable goods higher in January, the third monthly increase amid a recovery in business investment, according to government data released Wednesday.

But the increase masked weakness in other key areas, with the defence sector, autos and electronics suffering declines, according to the Commerce Department report.

The increase could support GDP growth in the first quarter, though it is still expected to be significantly slower than prior quarters.

New orders for US-made, big-ticket items rose 0.4 per cent to US$255.3 billion, the highest level since September. Economists had been expecting a 0.6 per cent decline.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Orders for civilian and defense aircraft, which can show large swings month to month, surged 15.9 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

The civilian category is heavily dominated by Boeing but the January figures will not reflect the current dilemma facing the company following Sunday's crash of a 737 MAX 8 in Ethiopia, the second in less than five months, which prompted many countries to ground the plane.

The data were delayed due to the five-week government shutdown as President Donald Trump battled Congress for funding for a border wall.

Auto sales fell one percent. But excluding the volatile transportation sector, durable goods orders were unexpectedly weaker, giving up 0.1 per cent. Economists had called for a 0.1 per cent gain.

Sales of primary metals, an industry benefitting from Mr Trump's aggressive tariff policies, fell 1.5 per cent after being flat in December.

Electronics sank 1.3 per cent, while defense items fell 2.3 per cent, adding to December's steep losses.

But "core" capital expenditures, a category closely watched as a proxy for business investment in factories, machinery and equipment - which economists say can help determine productivity and plans for job creation - rose 0.8 per cent, recovering some of the declines in recent months.

"Durable goods orders could have been worse," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics wrote in a note to clients.

"Will be worse soon."

He noted that aircraft sales were now at the top of their recent range, suggesting they will likely decline.

And despite the January increase, capital expenditures, have fallen at a 5.3 per cent annualized rate over the last three months - the worst performance in more than two years.

"The dramatic weakening in Chinese manufacturing import orders points to sustained further declines ahead," Mr Shepherdson said.

AFP

Government & Economy

Stop the Brexit 'circus', pleads UK business

Landmark Australian ruling could spark land compensation claims

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

US private sector is 'indispensable partner' in growth: Vivian Balakrishnan

Private sector economists again lower Singapore's 2019 growth forecast: MAS survey

South Korea steps up fight against pollution, says problem is 'social disaster'

Editor's Choice

lwx_house_130319_11.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Stocks

Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up

lwx_cpf_130319_24.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers get 1-year reprieve from zero sales fees

BT_20190313_RIVERVALE_3722129.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Real Estate

AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
3 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
4 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans

Must Read

lwx_cbd_130319_37.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Private sector economists again lower Singapore's 2019 growth forecast: MAS survey

doc74gklk5531i1fzuk32v_doc744sixne5sxun1p7102.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_sINGAPORE_130319_72.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore tops quality of living ranking and personal safety for Asia: Mercer poll

Rosaline Chow Koo, Founder and CEO of CXA Group, in the Singapore office_v2.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

Insurtech startup CXA Group raises US$25m, expects to break even next year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening