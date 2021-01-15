You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US blacklists China's CNOOC, saying it helps China intimidate neighbours

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 12:25 AM

[WASHINGTON] The US Commerce Department said Thursday it added Chinese National Overseas Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to a US economic blacklist, saying it had helped China intimidate neighbors in the South China Sea.

The Commerce Department also said Chinese company Skyrizon was being added to the Military End-User (MEU) List for "its capability to develop, produce or maintain military items, such as military aircraft engines." The administration of President Donald Trump has ratcheted up tension with China in his final weeks in office.

CNOOC and a legal representative of Skyrizon did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

"China's reckless and belligerent actions in the South China Sea and its aggressive push to acquire sensitive intellectual property and technology for its militarization efforts are a threat to US national Security and the security of the international community," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

"CNOOC acts a bully for the People's Liberation Army to intimidate China's neighbours, and the Chinese military continues to benefit from government civil-military fusion policies for malign purposes," he said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Commerce Department said China had been rapidly building artificial islands since 2013 "enabling the Communist Chinese Party's militarisation of disputed outposts in the South China Sea to undermine the sovereign rights of US partners in the region."

It said CNOOC has "repeatedly harassed and threatened offshore oil and gas exploration and extraction in the South China Sea, with the goal of driving up the political risk for interested foreign partners, including Vietnam."

Mr Ross said Skyrizon "a Chinese state-owned company-and its push to acquire and indigenise foreign military technologies pose a significant threat to US national security and foreign policy interests." REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US consumer comfort drops to six-month low on finances concern

Small businesses hit by Covid-19 can renegotiate some contracts

US jobless claims jump by most since March, close to a million

Indonesia may allow private sector to buy and distribute vaccines

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 12:01 AM
Stocks

US: Dow, Nasdaq hit record highs as focus turns to Biden's stimulus plan

[NEW YORK] The Dow and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday in anticipation of President-elect Joe Biden's...

Jan 14, 2021 11:53 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer comfort drops to six-month low on finances concern

[WASHINGTON] A gauge of US consumer sentiment dropped last week to a six-month low as Americans' ratings of their...

Jan 14, 2021 11:40 PM
Consumer

Samsung launches Galaxy S21 phones with lower prices

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics on Thursday debuted three Galaxy S21 smartphones, upgraded earbuds and a gadget to...

Jan 14, 2021 11:16 PM
Government & Economy

Small businesses hit by Covid-19 can renegotiate some contracts

[SINGAPORE] Small and micro businesses significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will be able to renegotiate...

Jan 14, 2021 10:52 PM
Transport

Ghosn hid part of Nissan salary, feared being forced out of Renault

[TOKYO] Carlos Ghosn hid part of his compensation at Nissan because he feared the French government would force him...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Yangzijiang inks deal for 30% stake in new Chinese LNG joint venture

Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu: sources

KrisEnergy creditors vote 'yes' on debt restructuring scheme

Broker's take: Maybank KE raises TP for Wilmar on potential Q4 surprises

MAS appoints new deputy managing director

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for