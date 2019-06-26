You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US border agency acting head quits amid child detentions outcry

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 8:03 AM

nwy_ John Sanders_240619_43_2x.jpg
The acting commissioner of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, John Sanders, is resigning and will leave his post on July 5, the agency said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The acting commissioner of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, John Sanders, is resigning and will leave his post on July 5, the agency said on Tuesday, a move that coincides with an outcry over the treatment of detained migrant children.

Attorneys raised alarms last week after finding more than 300 migrant children in an overcrowded Texas border patrol station, where they said some had been held for weeks without adequate food and water.

Most of the children were transferred to other facilities but then 100 were moved back to the station in Clint, Texas, CBP officials told reporters on Tuesday.

The accounts from lawyers of children wearing soiled clothes and older children caring for younger ones has increased criticism by immigration activists and Democrats of Republican President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Sanders has led the agency since April, when Mr Trump reshuffled the management of US immigration agencies under the Department of Homeland Security.

Before taking over CBP, he was the agency's chief operating officer and had also been the Transportation Security Administration's chief technology officer. His resignation was first reported by The New York Times.

A surge in migrant families, mostly from Central America, has overwhelmed US border facilities. Many children crossing the border alone, and those separated from adults who are not their parents, are supposed to be transferred quickly out of border patrol custody.

The lawyers who described the conditions at the Texas facility monitor compliance with a legal settlement that attempts to ensure children are adequately cared for while they are being detained by the government.

A CBP official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the agency acknowledges that it is does not want custody of the children because "our facilities were not designed for that".

The official said the children were fed three meals a day and given snacks like "burritos, ramen noodles, oatmeal cups, and fruit juice" and allowed showers at least once every three days.

From March 19 to date, the CBP has released 96,000 "family units" but still holds thousands of people in custody, CBP officials said. Many Central American families who say they fear returning to their home countries seek asylum in the United States and are often released pending immigration court proceedings.

Cracking down on immigration has been a priority for Mr Trump but the President has proven unable to push most of his goals through Congress.

On Tuesday, Democrats in the US House of Representatives said they plan to approve US$4.5 billion in emergency funding to address the crisis caused by the migrant surge, but Mr Trump has threatened to veto the measure.

"This week we have to solve the humanitarian crisis," House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries told reporters, predicting that the funding package would pass the House with a "strong Democratic vote".

But lawmakers were also rushing to add language before the vote to mandate better health and nutrition standards at border facilities. The changes were being made after some liberal Democrats expressed alarm that not enough was being done to improve conditions at the border.

US border agents apprehended 132,887 people on the southwest border in May, according to CBP data, a more than 30 per cent increase from April.

The last time apprehensions topped that level was more than a decade ago in March 2006, the data showed.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US hopes to relaunch China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariffs

Investors with US$34 trillion demand urgent climate change action

US Congress pushing back at Trump over Saudi arms deals

Fed pushes back on aggressive US rate cut views

Melania Trump spokeswoman to replace Sanders as US press secretary

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

Editor's Choice

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
4 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
5 40% of Sky Everton units sold

Must Read

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

Jun 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HPH Trust, Frasers Commercial Trust, Oxley, Manulife US Reit, Indofood Agri

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

US hopes to relaunch China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariffs

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening