You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US business activity expands most since 2015, IHS Markit says

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 12:00 AM

[WASHINGTON] US business activity powered ahead in November at the fastest pace since March 2015, with stronger growth at service providers and manufacturers highlighting broad momentum in an economy challenged by the coronavirus resurgence.

The IHS Markit flash composite index of purchasing managers at manufacturers and service providers increased to 57.9 from 56.3, the company reported Monday. Readings above 50 indicate growth and the figure stands in stark contrast to the euro area, where activity shrank as governments tightened restrictions to contain a surge in infections.

While the IHS Markit US measure is also at risk of moderating as Covid-19 cases accelerate, recent positive developments around a vaccine helped generate the most optimism about future conditions since May 2014. Robust domestic sales and orders translated into additional hiring.

"The upturn reflected a further strengthening of demand, which in turn encouraged firms to take on staff at a rate not previously seen since the survey began in 2009," Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said in a statement. Improved expectations reflect "the combination of a post-election lift to confidence and encouraging news that vaccines may allow a return to more normal business conditions in the not too distant future."

IHS Markit's flash services PMI rose to the highest level since March 2015, compared with estimates for a slight decline in the gauge. By comparison, the euro area's measure of service activity contracted for a third month to the lowest level since May.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK economy shrinks as new lockdown shuts services firms

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Euro zone business activity shrink sharply in Nov as lockdowns bite

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported; no local patients for 13th day

Indonesia says US DFC will invest US$2b in new sovereign wealth fund

Biden to name longtime aide Blinken as US top diplomat: reports

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 23, 2020 11:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Agricole offers US$875m for Credito Valtellinese

[PARIS] French lender Credit Agricole offered to buy Italy's Credito Valtellinese for about US$875 million in cash...

Nov 23, 2020 11:29 PM
Transport

GM must recall 5.9m vehicles for air bag issue, says safety agency

[WASHINGTON] General Motors must recall 5.9 million vehicles with Takata air bag inflators after a US safety agency...

Nov 23, 2020 11:23 PM
Technology

Snap to pay US$1m a day to creators for Spotlight videos

[SANTA MONICA] Snap is rolling out a new tool for its Snapchat app to feature popular videos, called Spotlight, and...

Nov 23, 2020 11:19 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit manager defends not disclosing key personnel salaries

THE manager of SPH Reit on Monday defended its decision not to disclose the salaries of its key management personnel...

Nov 23, 2020 11:16 PM
Consumer

Merck buys OncoImmune for US$425m to gain Covid drug

[NEW JERSEY] Merck agreed to acquire privately held biopharma company OncoImmune for an upfront payment of US$425...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Starburst chairman surrenders travel documents to CPIB

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

Top Glove to temporarily shut 28 factories as over 2,000 workers test positive for Covid-19

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for