You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US buys up Covid-19 drug, as some countries say well-stocked

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 6:50 AM

nz_gilead_020735.jpg
Britain and Germany said Wednesday they had sufficient stocks of remdesivir, the first drug to be shown to be relatively effective in treating Covid-19, and of which the United States has bought almost all supply.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Britain and Germany said Wednesday they had sufficient stocks of remdesivir, the first drug to be shown to be relatively effective in treating Covid-19, and of which the United States has bought almost all supply.

Washington announced this week that it had purchased 92 per...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US House approves US$1.5t infrastructure bill but outlook uncertain

Biden blames 'weak' Trump for Hong Kong clampdown

Trump says he'd have 'no problem' using mask in 'tight' quarters

Federal Reserve deluged by letters from needy over US loan programme

Parties work the ground as hustings gather speed

Jobs, social mobility at forefront of live debate

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

US House approves US$1.5t infrastructure bill but outlook uncertain

[WASHINGTON] The US House of Representatives approved a US$1.5 trillion infrastructure package on Wednesday by a 233...

Jul 2, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Biden blames 'weak' Trump for Hong Kong clampdown

[WASHINGTON] Presidential contender Joe Biden on Wednesday blamed a "weak" Donald Trump for China's clampdown in...

Jul 2, 2020 06:48 AM
Transport

Tesla becomes richest auto group as Detroit giants see sales drop

[NEW YORK] Tesla engineered its latest coup Wednesday, becoming the world's richest car company while two of Detroit...

Jul 2, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says he'd have 'no problem' using mask in 'tight' quarters

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump, who has yet to be seen in public wearing a face mask during the coronavirus...

Jul 2, 2020 06:41 AM
Transport

US regulators complete test flights on Boeing 737 MAX

[NEW YORK] Air safety regulators successfully completed three days of flight tests on the Boeing 737 MAX, a key step...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.